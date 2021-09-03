BORA Price Up 10.2% Over Last 7 Days (BORA)

BORA (CURRENCY:BORA) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. BORA has a total market capitalization of $198.08 million and $35.89 million worth of BORA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BORA has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar. One BORA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000461 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00061847 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002929 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00014401 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.19 or 0.00123503 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.07 or 0.00790547 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00046887 BTC.

About BORA

BORA is a coin. Its launch date was July 2nd, 2018. BORA’s total supply is 1,205,750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 853,244,247 coins. BORA’s official message board is medium.com/boraecosystem . BORA’s official website is boraecosystem.com . The Reddit community for BORA is https://reddit.com/r/Bora_Ecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BORA’s official Twitter account is @bora_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BORA ISLAND is a decentralized entertainment platform focused on distributing digital contents and providing incentives to the participants.BORA is an ERC20 token that serves as the ecosystem's currency. “

