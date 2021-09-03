BoringDAO Price Down 19.7% Over Last Week (BOR)

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One BoringDAO coin can currently be bought for about $180.56 or 0.00361752 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BoringDAO has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar. BoringDAO has a market capitalization of $20.50 million and approximately $3,143.00 worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00060922 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002924 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00014732 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.38 or 0.00124977 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.26 or 0.00789888 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00046988 BTC.

About BoringDAO

BoringDAO (CRYPTO:BOR) is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,560 coins. The official message board for BoringDAO is boringdao-defi.medium.com . BoringDAO’s official website is www.boringdao.com . BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

Buying and Selling BoringDAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoringDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BoringDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

