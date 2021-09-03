Boris Bosnich Buys 14,493 Shares of Silk Laser Australia Ltd (ASX:SLA) Stock

Silk Laser Australia Ltd (ASX:SLA) insider Boris Bosnich bought 14,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$3.84 ($2.74) per share, with a total value of A$55,653.12 ($39,752.23).

