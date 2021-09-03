Boson Protocol Price Reaches $1.41 (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. Over the last week, Boson Protocol has traded down 17.2% against the dollar. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.41 or 0.00002803 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Boson Protocol has a total market cap of $60.62 million and $4.00 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Boson Protocol Profile

Boson Protocol is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,999,740 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boson Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boson Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

