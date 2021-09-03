Boston Properties, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.71 Per Share (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Boston Properties in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.71 for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ FY2021 earnings at $6.72 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $713.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.17 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 3.86%. Boston Properties’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.71.

NYSE:BXP opened at $115.02 on Friday. Boston Properties has a twelve month low of $69.69 and a twelve month high of $124.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.61 and a 200-day moving average of $110.95. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.32%.

In other news, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $569,860.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Boston Properties by 102.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Boston Properties by 159.9% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 49.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.