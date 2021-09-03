Bottos (BTO) Price Hits $0.0019 on Exchanges

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Over the last seven days, Bottos has traded 4% lower against the dollar. Bottos has a market cap of $1.06 million and $76,737.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bottos coin can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00061336 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002903 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00014439 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.82 or 0.00122489 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.20 or 0.00787816 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00046785 BTC.

Bottos Coin Profile

Bottos is a coin. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 coins. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos . Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Bottos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bottos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

