Bridge Oracle Market Capitalization Reaches $5.44 Million (BRG)

Bridge Oracle (CURRENCY:BRG) traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Bridge Oracle has a total market cap of $5.44 million and approximately $129,311.00 worth of Bridge Oracle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bridge Oracle coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bridge Oracle has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.46 or 0.00066765 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.53 or 0.00140737 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.75 or 0.00165133 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 40.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,937.90 or 0.07858113 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,986.18 or 0.99747719 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $408.97 or 0.00816102 BTC.

Bridge Oracle’s genesis date was August 22nd, 2020. Bridge Oracle’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,002,167,205 coins. Bridge Oracle’s official website is bridge.link . Bridge Oracle’s official Twitter account is @bridge_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Due to their nature,blockchain systems are not able to access real-world data. Bridge oracle system is a technology through which external data can be injected. Beside blockchain technology, oracle system is a vital requirement using which blockchain platforms acquire flexibility of handling all kind of applications and digital autonomous organizations by accessing external data. Availability of an oracle system on a blockchain network, make it to be externally-aware. In fact oracles are a kind of technology through which users are able to inject real-world data into their smart contracts. Bridge oracle has issued its dedicated tokens dubbed Bridge Token (BRG) in TRON blockchain. The purpose of this token is creating a more affordable payment method for clients to pay for Bridge oracle services with a significant discount in comparison to pay with TRX. “

