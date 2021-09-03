BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,610 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 59.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 107.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 1st quarter worth about $293,000. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BSIG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.08.

NYSE:BSIG opened at $27.34 on Friday. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $27.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.77.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 127.04%. The firm had revenue of $133.30 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.29%.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.