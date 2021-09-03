Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stake Boosted by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,097 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 1.8% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $16,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.9% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.7% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.8% in the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.9% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $5.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $497.68. 2,516,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,849,628. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $480.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $470.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $343.48 and a twelve month high of $507.85.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

AVGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $478.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $537.30.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

