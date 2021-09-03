Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Downgraded to Hold at Summit Redstone

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) was downgraded by equities researchers at Summit Redstone to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $520.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $537.30.

AVGO traded up $5.46 on Friday, reaching $497.36. The stock had a trading volume of 126,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,510. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $343.48 and a 12-month high of $507.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $480.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $470.05. The company has a market cap of $204.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,241,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Breakline Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,773,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 19,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,417,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

