Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Susquehanna

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Susquehanna in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $590.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $580.00. Susquehanna’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $520.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $478.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.30.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $5.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $497.45. The company had a trading volume of 130,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,510. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $343.48 and a 52 week high of $507.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $480.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $470.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom will post 24.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 22,051.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,356,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 2,346,001 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,644,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,432 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,942,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,185,173,000 after acquiring an additional 706,502 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 111.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,105,096 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $512,388,000 after acquiring an additional 582,546 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 500.8% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 546,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,607,000 after purchasing an additional 455,569 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

