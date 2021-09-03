Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Given New $545.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Mizuho from $520.00 to $545.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $516.40.

AVGO opened at $491.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $480.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $470.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $343.48 and a 12 month high of $507.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom will post 24.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bremer Trust National Association lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Trust National Association now owns 2,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 475,507 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $69,020,000 after acquiring an additional 7,584 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,241,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Capital Management now owns 4,152,596 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $519,122,000 after acquiring an additional 105,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

