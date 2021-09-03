Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Given New $545.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Mizuho from $520.00 to $545.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.79% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $516.40.
AVGO opened at $491.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $480.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $470.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $343.48 and a 12 month high of $507.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93.
In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bremer Trust National Association lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Trust National Association now owns 2,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 475,507 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $69,020,000 after acquiring an additional 7,584 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,241,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Capital Management now owns 4,152,596 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $519,122,000 after acquiring an additional 105,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.
