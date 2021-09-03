Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Increased to $564.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price lifted by Truist Securities from $554.00 to $564.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Broadcom from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price objective (up previously from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Broadcom from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $550.00 price objective (up previously from $525.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $530.63.

Get Broadcom alerts:

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $8.31 on Friday, reaching $500.21. 57,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,845,510. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $343.48 and a 12 month high of $507.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $480.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $470.05. The stock has a market cap of $205.22 billion, a PE ratio of 46.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 24.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 218.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter worth $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 124.0% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 588.9% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.