Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Raised to $560.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. increased their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $550.00 target price (up from $525.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 target price (up from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $516.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $491.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $343.48 and a 1 year high of $507.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $480.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $470.05. The firm has a market cap of $201.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 24.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Perigon Wealth Management lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1.3% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management now owns 8,345 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Gerstein Fisher lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1.8% during the third quarter. Gerstein Fisher now owns 13,654 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Company bought a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $250,000. Water Island Capital bought a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $4,599,000. Finally, EQIS Capital Management lifted its stake in Broadcom by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. EQIS Capital Management now owns 9,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

