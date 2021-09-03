Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Raised to $572.00 at Morgan Stanley

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $555.00 to $572.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AVGO. UBS Group upped their target price on Broadcom from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Summit Insights downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price objective (up previously from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $516.40.
AVGO opened at $491.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $201.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $343.48 and a 1-year high of $507.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $480.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $470.05.
In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in Broadcom by 0.4% during the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 2,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 0.4% during the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Broadcom by 0.7% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,977 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 1.4% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 0.9% during the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Broadcom
Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.
