Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Raised to $572.00 at Morgan Stanley

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $555.00 to $572.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AVGO. UBS Group upped their target price on Broadcom from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Summit Insights downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price objective (up previously from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $516.40.

AVGO opened at $491.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $201.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $343.48 and a 1-year high of $507.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $480.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $470.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom will post 24.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in Broadcom by 0.4% during the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 2,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 0.4% during the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Broadcom by 0.7% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,977 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 1.4% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 0.9% during the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

