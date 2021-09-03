Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) PT Raised to $580.00 at UBS Group

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $550.00 to $580.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 price objective (up from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $516.40.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $491.90 on Friday. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $343.48 and a twelve month high of $507.85. The company has a market cap of $201.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $480.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $470.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom will post 24.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Broadcom by 16.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,403,752 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,157,136,000 after buying an additional 4,864,220 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 6.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,632,811 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,298,223,000 after buying an additional 2,094,847 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Broadcom by 6.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 33,632,811 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,298,223,000 after buying an additional 2,094,847 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Broadcom by 8.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,499,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,994,430,000 after buying an additional 2,323,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,644,366,000 after buying an additional 1,254,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

