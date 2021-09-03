Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) PT Raised to $590.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $580.00 to $590.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 18.63% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AVGO. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.30.
NASDAQ AVGO traded up $5.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $497.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,510. The stock has a market cap of $204.05 billion, a PE ratio of 46.42, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $343.48 and a fifty-two week high of $507.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $480.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $470.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.21.
In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 9.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 16.3% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 571 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 11.1% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 61.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.
