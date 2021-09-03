Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) PT Raised to $590.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $580.00 to $590.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 18.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AVGO. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.30.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $5.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $497.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,510. The stock has a market cap of $204.05 billion, a PE ratio of 46.42, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $343.48 and a fifty-two week high of $507.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $480.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $470.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 9.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 16.3% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 571 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 11.1% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 61.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

