Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) PT Raised to $600.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $550.00 to $600.00 in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 21.98% from the stock’s previous close.
AVGO has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Broadcom from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Broadcom from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Summit Insights lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Broadcom from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $529.35.
NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $491.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.84, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $343.48 and a 1-year high of $507.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $480.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $470.05.
In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $413,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 19,715 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,401,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $946,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 88,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,084,000 after purchasing an additional 22,351 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Broadcom
Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.
