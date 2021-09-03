Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) PT Raised to $600.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $550.00 to $600.00 in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 21.98% from the stock’s previous close.

AVGO has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Broadcom from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Broadcom from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Summit Insights lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Broadcom from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $529.35.

Get Broadcom alerts:

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $491.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.84, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $343.48 and a 1-year high of $507.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $480.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $470.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $413,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 19,715 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,401,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $946,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 88,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,084,000 after purchasing an additional 22,351 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.