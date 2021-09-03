Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $585.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $528.00. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Summit Insights lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $516.40.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $491.90 on Friday. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $343.48 and a twelve month high of $507.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.84, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $480.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $470.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 218.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 128.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.