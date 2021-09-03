Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50,843 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $4,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 243.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BR opened at $171.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $170.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.32. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.77 and a 12-month high of $177.16.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 42.69%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 40.64%.

In related news, CEO Adam D. Amsterdam sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.72, for a total transaction of $944,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,092.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Liberatore sold 32,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total transaction of $5,748,497.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,497.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,748 shares of company stock worth $8,996,595. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BR shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.60.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

