Brokerages Anticipate Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Will Post Earnings of $11.76 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) will post $11.76 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Credit Acceptance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.49 to $12.02. Credit Acceptance posted earnings per share of $13.56 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will report full year earnings of $49.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $43.84 to $52.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $37.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $32.70 to $40.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Credit Acceptance.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $17.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.36 by $6.82. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 50.04%.

CACC has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Daniel A. Ulatowski sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.52, for a total value of $5,575,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,850 shares of company stock worth $53,765,418. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 24.4% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Credit Acceptance during the first quarter worth about $398,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 7.0% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Credit Acceptance during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CACC opened at $660.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.22. Credit Acceptance has a one year low of $266.74 and a one year high of $668.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $511.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $435.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 34.07 and a quick ratio of 34.07.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

