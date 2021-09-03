Brokerages Anticipate East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Will Post Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) will announce earnings of $1.50 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.46 and the highest is $1.57. East West Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $6.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.96 to $6.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.46 to $6.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover East West Bancorp.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $444.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.71 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.38.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $107,074.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,429.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 319,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 897,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,337,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares during the last quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 377,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,028,000 after purchasing an additional 47,301 shares during the last quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 271,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,492,000 after purchasing an additional 15,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 90,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,493,000 after purchasing an additional 45,058 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.89. 282,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,378. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. East West Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.49 and a twelve month high of $82.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.25%.

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

