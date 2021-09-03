Brokerages Anticipate Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) to Post $0.53 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) will announce earnings per share of $0.53 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is $0.51. Edwards Lifesciences reported earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Edwards Lifesciences.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EW. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.23, for a total value of $3,164,836.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,659,645.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $782,295.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,956,008.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,510 shares of company stock worth $12,882,047. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EW stock opened at $120.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.76, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.20 and its 200 day moving average is $97.20. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $70.92 and a twelve month high of $120.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edwards Lifesciences (EW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.