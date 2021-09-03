Brokerages Anticipate Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) to Announce $4.34 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) to announce earnings of $4.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Everest Re Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.58. Everest Re Group reported earnings of $2.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 79.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everest Re Group will report full-year earnings of $33.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.55 to $34.51. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $32.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $32.15 to $33.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Everest Re Group.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $7.33. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 9.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.38.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,420,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,114,100,000 after purchasing an additional 53,590 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,462,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $610,591,000 after purchasing an additional 105,975 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,900,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $478,827,000 after acquiring an additional 10,535 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,785,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,843,000 after buying an additional 224,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,406,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $354,508,000 after buying an additional 101,966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Everest Re Group stock opened at $259.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $256.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Everest Re Group has a 52-week low of $193.02 and a 52-week high of $281.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 83.11%.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

