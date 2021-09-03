Brokerages Anticipate Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $440,000.00

Analysts expect Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) to announce $440,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $530,000.00 and the lowest is $200,000.00. Infinity Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $500,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $1.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $2.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.79 million, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $2.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 304.81% and a negative net margin of 2,251.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INFI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up from $7.00) on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infinity Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.83.

Shares of INFI opened at $3.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.91 million, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 2.12. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.94 and a twelve month high of $5.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Round Table Services LLC purchased a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 49.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

