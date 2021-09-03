Brokerages Anticipate MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) to Post $2.39 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) will report earnings of $2.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MSCI’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.32. MSCI reported earnings of $2.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSCI will report full-year earnings of $9.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.69 to $9.81. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $11.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.90 to $11.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MSCI.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.25 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 180.78% and a net margin of 37.97%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Barclays increased their target price on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $597.57.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total transaction of $1,557,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 251,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,881,859.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total transaction of $186,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 59.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 45.5% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $649.42 on Friday. MSCI has a 52-week low of $336.03 and a 52-week high of $659.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $591.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $501.31. The company has a market capitalization of $53.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.50 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MSCI (MSCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.