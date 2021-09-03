Brokerages Anticipate NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) will report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.09). NeoGenomics posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 216.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.18). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NeoGenomics.

NEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark raised their price objective on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NeoGenomics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.28.

Shares of NEO opened at $51.05 on Friday. NeoGenomics has a 52-week low of $34.18 and a 52-week high of $61.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.07 and its 200-day moving average is $45.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.56 and a beta of 0.68.

In related news, Director Bruce K. Crowther sold 20,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $859,631.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,523.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 751.8% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,723,474 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $131,353,000 after buying an additional 2,403,756 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 51.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,103,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $197,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,761 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 22,636.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 871,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,375,000 after purchasing an additional 867,877 shares during the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NeoGenomics in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,719,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 94.0% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,003,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,385,000 after purchasing an additional 486,125 shares during the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

