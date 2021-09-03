Brokerages Anticipate Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) to Post $0.27 EPS

Brokerages expect that Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) will report earnings per share of $0.27 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Redwood Trust reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Redwood Trust.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RWT shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Redwood Trust from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Redwood Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.06.

NYSE:RWT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.49. The stock had a trading volume of 663,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,237. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.07 and its 200 day moving average is $11.21. Redwood Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.99 and a fifty-two week high of $12.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97, a current ratio of 6.63 and a quick ratio of 6.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. This is a boost from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,800.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 19.6% in the first quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 901,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,382,000 after acquiring an additional 147,565 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,917,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,684 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 44.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 222,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 68,262 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 13.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,588,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,950,000 after purchasing an additional 305,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 19.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. 71.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

