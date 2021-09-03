Brokerages Anticipate S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.98 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) will announce sales of $1.98 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for S&P Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.00 billion and the lowest is $1.96 billion. S&P Global posted sales of $1.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full year sales of $8.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.06 billion to $8.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.46 billion to $8.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for S&P Global.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $454.33.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $449.40 on Friday. S&P Global has a 1 year low of $303.50 and a 1 year high of $453.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $426.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $388.37. The company has a market capitalization of $108.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

