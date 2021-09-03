Brokerages Expect 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities analysts expect 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) to post $0.49 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.46. 1st Constitution Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for 1st Constitution Bancorp.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 24.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCCY opened at $22.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $231.52 million, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.06 and a 1 year high of $22.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCCY. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $3,496,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 11.0% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 725,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,770,000 after acquiring an additional 71,994 shares during the last quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC increased its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 31.0% during the second quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 167,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 39,747 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 535,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,437,000 after acquiring an additional 39,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $811,000. Institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking. It offers demand, savings and time deposits, and commercial and consumer or instalment loans. The company was founded in February 1999 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.

