Brokerages Expect Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $993.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) will announce sales of $993.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Catalent’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $925.70 million and the highest is $1.03 billion. Catalent posted sales of $845.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Catalent will report full year sales of $4.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.57 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.94 billion to $5.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Catalent.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.91.

In related news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 555 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $62,742.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,500 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.86, for a total transaction of $494,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,239 shares of company stock worth $9,586,700. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Catalent by 27.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 22,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Catalent by 31.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 112,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,979,000 after acquiring an additional 26,959 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Catalent by 95.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 56,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,888,000 after acquiring an additional 27,728 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Catalent by 29.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Catalent by 8.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $139.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.48. The stock has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.42. Catalent has a fifty-two week low of $79.65 and a fifty-two week high of $139.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

