Brokerages Expect Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) to Announce -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Inseego’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Inseego posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 800%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inseego will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.26). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.09). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Inseego.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $65.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.81 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INSG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Inseego from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Inseego from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

In other news, EVP Doug Kahn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $50,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,589.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Inseego by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Inseego by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Inseego during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Inseego by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 40,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Inseego during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INSG traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.58. The company had a trading volume of 602,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542,014. The company has a market capitalization of $885.29 million, a PE ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.69. Inseego has a twelve month low of $7.13 and a twelve month high of $21.93.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communications equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

