Brokerages Expect The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) to Announce $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.29. The Hackett Group posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 70.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.32 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Hackett Group.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 8.18%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HCKT. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on The Hackett Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

NASDAQ HCKT traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.24. The company had a trading volume of 89,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,134. The company has a market capitalization of $603.42 million, a PE ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.45. The Hackett Group has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $20.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is 95.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in The Hackett Group during the 2nd quarter worth $197,000. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its position in The Hackett Group by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 784,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,130,000 after acquiring an additional 76,449 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in The Hackett Group by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 91,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in The Hackett Group by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 68,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 26,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

