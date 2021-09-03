Brokerages Expect Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) will announce $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s earnings. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.81 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S..

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TKC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TKC. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 32.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,962 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

TKC traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.89. The company had a trading volume of 169,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,695. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.84. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.57. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 12-month low of $4.36 and a 12-month high of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.61.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1127 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s dividend payout ratio is 12.70%.

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

