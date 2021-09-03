Brokerages Expect Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Will Post Earnings of $2.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) will post earnings of $2.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.74. Ulta Beauty reported earnings of $1.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full-year earnings of $15.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.57 to $15.63. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $16.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.15 to $17.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ulta Beauty.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ULTA. Cowen increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.00.

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total transaction of $196,528.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,242,000 after buying an additional 24,225 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 140,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,347,000 after buying an additional 17,675 shares during the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 34,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 1,456.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,629,000 after purchasing an additional 56,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $381.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $353.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.48. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $200.50 and a 52 week high of $414.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.70.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ulta Beauty (ULTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.