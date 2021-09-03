Brokerages Expect Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $95.75 Million

Equities research analysts expect Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) to announce $95.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $95.50 million to $96.00 million. Universal Technical Institute reported sales of $76.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will report full-year sales of $333.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $333.10 million to $333.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $408.70 million, with estimates ranging from $405.00 million to $412.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Universal Technical Institute.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 9.31%.

UTI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Shares of NYSE:UTI opened at $7.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $230.10 million, a PE ratio of 350.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.11. Universal Technical Institute has a fifty-two week low of $4.47 and a fifty-two week high of $7.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 1,793.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 756,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 716,486 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 854.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 216,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 194,013 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,285,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,341,000 after purchasing an additional 158,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 463,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of postsecondary education. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians as well as welders and CNC machining technicians.

Further Reading: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Technical Institute (UTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.