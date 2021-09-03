Brokers Offer Predictions for Capital Product Partners L.P.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CPLP)

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Capital Product Partners in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.54.

CPLP has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Capital Product Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.

Capital Product Partners stock opened at $13.09 on Friday. Capital Product Partners has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $13.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.34 million, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 40.60% and a return on equity of 8.08%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Product Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,532 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 15.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

