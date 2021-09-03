Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 423,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 222,873 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $21,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 590.5% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter worth about $53,000. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

BAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

NYSE:BAM opened at $56.94 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.09 and a 12 month high of $57.83. The firm has a market cap of $89.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.58 and its 200-day moving average is $48.72.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 2.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is -433.33%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.