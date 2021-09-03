Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by FJ Capital Management LLC

FJ Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,700 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAM. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 590.5% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter worth about $53,000. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on BAM. Citigroup assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Brookfield Asset Management stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.59. 22,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,731,397. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.09 and a 52-week high of $57.83. The company has a market capitalization of $88.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.72.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is -433.33%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

See Also: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.