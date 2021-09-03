BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Plans $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th.

TSE DOO traded up C$4.61 during trading on Friday, hitting C$122.78. The stock had a trading volume of 128,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,792. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.91 billion and a PE ratio of 13.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$102.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$101.95. BRP has a 12 month low of C$61.35 and a 12 month high of C$124.71.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP (TSE:DOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported C$2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.26 by C$1.27. The company had revenue of C$1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.61 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that BRP will post 8.6700001 EPS for the current year.

DOO has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on BRP from C$134.00 to C$144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of BRP from C$123.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of BRP from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. CIBC upgraded BRP to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$108.00 to C$134.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on BRP to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BRP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$121.50.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.