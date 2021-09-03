BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $1.83, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 149.93% and a net margin of 12.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. BRP updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.710-$7.935 EPS and its FY22 guidance to CAD8.25-9.75 EPS.

NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $94.02 on Friday. BRP has a 1-year low of $46.90 and a 1-year high of $96.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 3.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.1074 dividend. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.45%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BRP stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 40.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 547,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,974 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.65% of BRP worth $42,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DOOO shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, June 28th. Northcoast Research raised BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BRP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. CIBC lowered their price target on BRP from C$117.00 to C$108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on BRP in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$133.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BRP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

About BRP

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

