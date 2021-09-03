BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target Increased to C$137.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Raymond James from C$122.00 to C$137.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 8.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on BRP from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC raised BRP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$108.00 to C$134.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on BRP to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on BRP from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$126.00.

BRP stock traded up C$7.93 on Friday, reaching C$126.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,105. The company has a market cap of C$10.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$102.55 and its 200 day moving average price is C$101.95. BRP has a twelve month low of C$61.35 and a twelve month high of C$126.42.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported C$2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.26 by C$1.27. The business had revenue of C$1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.61 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BRP will post 8.6700001 earnings per share for the current year.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

