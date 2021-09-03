BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target Raised to C$140.00 at TD Securities

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at TD Securities from C$120.00 to C$140.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.02% from the company’s current price.

DOO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC upgraded BRP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$108.00 to C$134.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on BRP from C$122.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on BRP from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on BRP from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BRP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$126.00.

Shares of TSE:DOO traded up C$7.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$126.10. 281,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,105. The firm has a market cap of C$10.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.41. BRP has a 52-week low of C$61.35 and a 52-week high of C$126.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$102.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$101.95.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported C$2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.26 by C$1.27. The business had revenue of C$1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.61 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that BRP will post 8.6700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

