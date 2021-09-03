Bruce D. Perkins Sells 11,511 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Stock

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $2,106,513.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Amedisys stock traded down $4.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $183.17. 233,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,426. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $226.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.12. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.05 and a 1-year high of $325.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $564.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.48 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 28.55%. Amedisys’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

AMED has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $310.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Amedisys from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Amedisys from $325.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.64.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 745.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 169 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

