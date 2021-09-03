BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) Stock Price Up 0.2%

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) rose 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$4.11 and last traded at C$4.11. Approximately 58,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 181,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.10.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BTB.UN. National Bankshares upped their target price on BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.25 to C$4.35 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on BTB Real Estate Investment Trust to C$4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

The company has a market cap of C$301.64 million and a P/E ratio of 14.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.51.

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. Today, BTB owns 65 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area to date of 5.2 million square feet. The objectives of BTB are: (i) to grow its revenues from its assets to increase distributable income and therefore fund distributions; (ii) to maximize the value of its assets through dynamic management of its properties in order to sustain the long-term value of its units; and (iii) to generate cash distributions that are fiscally beneficial to unitholders.

