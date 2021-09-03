Burney Co. Purchases 19,876 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Burney Co. increased its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,876 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IRM. Sun Life Financial INC raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 12,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 11.1% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 20,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 22.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $49.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.28. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $49.45.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.11%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 80.46%.

IRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Iron Mountain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $160,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,812 shares in the company, valued at $588,711.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kris Halvorsen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $86,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,200.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,420 shares of company stock worth $334,779. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

