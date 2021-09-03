Burney Co. Trims Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Burney Co. decreased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,181 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $3,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth about $888,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in The Boeing by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 145,539 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,865,000 after purchasing an additional 17,144 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 5,857 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 6,876 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Shares of BA opened at $220.83 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $141.58 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $129.44 billion, a PE ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $227.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.52.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price objective on The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, raised their target price on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.59.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.