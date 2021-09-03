Bytecoin (BCN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $69.15 Million

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 3rd. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytecoin has a market capitalization of $69.15 million and $94,308.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bytecoin has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $309.04 or 0.00612734 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001532 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000153 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

Bytecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

