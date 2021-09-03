ByteNext (BNU) Market Cap Reaches $1.05 Million

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. In the last seven days, ByteNext has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. ByteNext has a total market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $12,991.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ByteNext coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000276 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ByteNext alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.85 or 0.00064814 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.03 or 0.00132258 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.85 or 0.00153624 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,948.43 or 0.07791197 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003207 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,780.88 or 1.00202864 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $411.33 or 0.00811653 BTC.

ByteNext Coin Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

Buying and Selling ByteNext

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ByteNext should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ByteNext using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ByteNext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ByteNext and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.