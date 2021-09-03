Bytom Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $20.20 Million (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0823 or 0.00000162 BTC on exchanges. Bytom has a market cap of $119.58 million and $20.20 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bytom has traded up 7.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,700,072,175 coins and its circulating supply is 1,452,787,244 coins. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

